Kindergarten registration begins in Guelph January 8 for the 2019-20 school year

Starting next week, Guelph parents can register their children in kindergarten for 2019-20 school year.

New students heading into junior and senior kindergarten within the Upper Grand District School Board must first be pre-registered online between Jan. 8-18.

Once the pre-registration is complete, parents must go into their child’s school before Jan. 18 to drop off documentation and finish the registration.

Parents are able to do the online process at their child’s school.

The school board said schools that offer French immersion at the junior kindergarten level have an enrolment cap and interested parents must complete their application by Jan. 18 at 4 p.m.

If the number of on-time applications exceeds the enrolment cap, students will be selected at random.

More information about kindergarten registration can be found on the school board’s website.

We’ve created a helpful video for parentsguardians about the September 2019 kindergarten registration process. For more information about kindergarten registration or to view the video visit https://t.co/PyImzZAJtj … and remember to register your child January 8-18 #UGKindie pic.twitter.com/Vh0wO3yvvi — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) January 2, 2019