Coquihalla winter storm warning

Hazardous driving conditions are expected on the Coquihalla Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a storm warning between Hope and Merritt.

It says the storm can expect to dump upwards of 35 cm on the highway by late Thursday as an intense Pacific frontal system hovers over the province beginning this afternoon.

Environment Canada says there will also be a risk of freezing rain in some areas beginning Thursday afternoon.

There’s also a snowfall warning for the Arrows Lake area where up to 15 cm is expected beginning this afternoon.