Woman charged after vehicle ends up in a ditch in Bracebridge

A woman has been charged after a vehicle was driven into a ditch in Bracebridge, police say.

According to Bracebridge OPP, officers responded to reports that a vehicle had driven off Falkenburg Road and into a ditch on Dec. 29.

Police spoke to witnesses who said they saw people exit the vehicle, one carrying what appeared to be a case of beer.

Officers arrived on scene to find the vehicle and located the car’s occupants at a nearby residence.

Following an investigation, police confirmed a 34-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Jan. 15.