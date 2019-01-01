Canada
RCMP ask for help finding missing teen who may be in Winnipeg

Helenne Loraine Beaulieu, 19, is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking people in Winnipeg to help find a missing teenager.

Police believe 19-year-old Helenne Loraine Beaulieu is in the city.

She’s described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with long brown hair with blonde streaks. She also has a tattoo on her neck that says “Broadway.”

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Portage La Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus a message to CRIMES (274637).

