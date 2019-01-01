RCMP ask for help finding missing teen who may be in Winnipeg

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking people in Winnipeg to help find a missing teenager.

Police believe 19-year-old Helenne Loraine Beaulieu is in the city.

She’s described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with long brown hair with blonde streaks. She also has a tattoo on her neck that says “Broadway.”

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Portage La Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus a message to CRIMES (274637).