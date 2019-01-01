Winnipeg welcomes first baby of 2019

The first Winnipeg baby of the new year arrived early Tuesday morning.

Saul Avi Udow weighed in at seven pounds, 14 ounces and arrived at 12:25 in the morning.

The newborn boy was delivered at the Women’s Hospital at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre.

He is the first child to parents Lana Rosenfield and Sean Udow, who are both doctors with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s Medicine Program.