Health
January 1, 2019 12:06 pm

Winnipeg welcomes first baby of 2019

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg's women's hospital.

Zahra Premji / Global News
A A

The first Winnipeg baby of the new year arrived early Tuesday morning.

Saul Avi Udow weighed in at seven pounds, 14 ounces and arrived at 12:25 in the morning.

The newborn boy was delivered at the Women’s Hospital at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre.

He is the first child to parents Lana Rosenfield and Sean Udow, who are both doctors with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s Medicine Program.

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
New Baby
New Year's Baby
Saul Avi Udow

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News