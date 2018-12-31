Kelowna gets ready to usher in 2019 with a New York-style party

Get ready for some family-friendly fun in downtown Kelowna this New Year’s Eve.

The seventh annual Valley First New York New Year’s celebration takes place at Stuart Park and the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The team from SW Event Technology was hard at work this morning setting up the stage and lighting in anticipation of the festivities.

“We’ve got a lot of lights, a lot of bands,” said senior lead technician Adam Ward. “We’ve got two massive spotlights which you should be able to see from basically all of downtown and trusses on either side of the ice, so we’re going to be doing quite a light show on the ice.”

On stage this year will be local “kindie” rockers the Oot n’ Oots, the country sounds of Hillside Outlaws, as well as the headliner Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne, who will be joined by local blues man Sherman Doucette.

“We continue to welcome thousands of people to Stuart Park and the KCT each year, and with the mild temperatures expected over the Christmas and New Year’s break, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw record numbers of people joining us for this special night,” said event organizer and executive director of Festivals Kelowna, Renata Mills.

There will be a slew of activities including a kids’ zone, food trucks, craft stations and dance performances.

While most of the activities are outdoors, participants are encouraged to warm up at the Kelowna Community Theatre which will also host games and activities for all ages.

The evening will end with a bang – a dazzling fireworks display at 9pm.

The Valley First New York New Year event is free of charge. Don’t forget your skates for some outdoor ice skating under the stars.