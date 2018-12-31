Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on New Year’s Day 2019 in Halifax

Looking for a quick bite to eat or somewhere to grab a cup of coffee on Jan. 1? Here’s what’s open throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality on New Year’s Day.

Groceries and Alcohol

All Sobey and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed on New Year’s Day.

All NSLC locations throughout the province will be closed on January 1. Bishop’s Cellar and Rockhead Wine & Beer Market will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

Propeller Cold Beer Stores will be open on New Year’s Day with their Dartmouth location open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Halifax location open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shopping

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall Sunny Side Mall and stores at the Dartmouth Crossing will be closed on Jan. 1.

The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market will not be open for business on New Year’s Day.

Select big box stores, coffee shops and theatres are open, but it’s best to check with individual locations for their hours.

Municipal services

All branches of the Halifax Public Libraries will be closed on January 1.

Halifax Transit will be offering limited ferry and bus services on Jan. 1, so be sure check your route’s schedule online before you leave.

The municipality’s 311 call centre will be open, as will the Emera Oval in the Halifax Common.

Happy New Year!