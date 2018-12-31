Kelowna RCMP say NYE motorists should be ready for mandatory breath testing

It’s the first New Year’s Eve since a new mandatory breath testing law came into effect earlier in December, and Kelowna RCMP say all drivers should be ready to give a sample if asked.

Police say they are planning road checks at “strategic locations” Monday night.

The new legislation, which into force on Dec. 18, means any driver, including those who don’t appear intoxicated, can be asked to blow into a breathalyzer.

“Motorists are reminded to be prepared, whether sober or under the influence of alcohol, that enforcement officers may ‎utilize the new Mandatory Breath Sampling legislation and demand breathe samples roadside to ensure drivers are not drinking and driving,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in an email to Global News.

Along with the road checks, police are planning to have an enhanced presence around the Central Okanagan, including at Big White, on New Year’s Eve.

