Lethbridge police seeking whereabouts of missing man

Police in Lethbridge are seeking the whereabouts of an 18-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Parker Covey is described as being five-foot-eight or five-foot-nine and between 135 pounds and 145 pounds. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing black and gold Nike shoes, black trackpants and a black sweater with green patches on it.

In a news release issued on Monday, Lethbridge police said they are concerned for Covey’s well-being.

Parker’s father told Global News his son has autism and has been without his medication since Saturday.

Jason Covey said there have been reported sightings of Parker on the city’s west side though none have been confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding Covey’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.