Police across Maritimes urging public to ring in 2019 responsibly

Police forces across the Maritimes are urging the public to ring in 2019 safely and responsibly tonight.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod says there will be random police checkpoints throughout the municipality, and extra officers will be working.

He asks that anyone who plans to drink or use cannabis plan a ride home instead of driving, and notes that local transit will have free, extended service.

A release from RCMP on Prince Edward Island suggests that people make plans to get home in advance by designating either a taxi or a sober driver, or going somewhere where they can get home on foot.

They add that anyone who plans to be outside for long should dress warmly.

And in a tweet on Friday, the Fredericton Police Force asked that anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver call the police.