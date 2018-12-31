Vehicle slides onto ice of Pigeon Lake in Bobcaygeon

No one was injured after a vehicle accidentally slid onto the ice of Pigeon Lake just east of Bobcaygeonn on Friday night.

According to resident Rhonda Baksh, around 9 p.m., a car veered off the dead end at Tate’s Bay Road and ended up sliding onto the ice about 50 feet from shore.

She said conditions were foggy on the ice and the road was slippery.

“The road was not sanded far enough down the end of the road,” she wrote on Facebook.

The driver was not injured. A tow truck company was called to remove the car from the scene.

City of Kawartha Lakes firefighters and OPP also attended the scene. No charges were laid.

Baksh says she and neighbours along the road and nearby ones have been lobbying the City of Kawartha Lakes for stop signs at the section of road at Alpine Road and Pirates Glen Drive.

“Because we have had at least four people fly into our front yard that have gone through that intersection since we have lived here,” she said.