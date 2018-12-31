Sports
December 31, 2018 9:54 am
Updated: December 31, 2018 9:56 am

Bald eagle goes rogue at college football game, lands on fans

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

ABOVE: A bald eagle landed on a Notre Dame fan during the national anthem of the Cotton Bowl Classic at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, prompting the crowd to cheer on the majestic bird's impressive landing.

A A

A bald eagle had its own game plan when the bird decided to go rogue during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before the Cotton Bowl match on Saturday, landing on several fans.

Clark the bald eagle was brought out before the tilt between Notre Dame and Clemson and was supposed to soar above the crowd at AT&T Stadium in Texas during the playing of the U.S. national anthem. However, Clark had other plans.

Clark the bald eagle flies in the upper deck area during the playing of the national anthem before the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The large bird of prey went rogue and landed on a couple of Notre Dame fans instead of flying back to its handler.

“I was scared crapless,” Albert Armas told Sports Illustrated after Clark had landed on him.“My family members have already been texting me, ‘You’re famous!’”

Clark took off and flew a couple of sections over, where it landed on another fan.

Fans cheer as Clark the bald eagle lands on the arm of a fan in the upper deck after the playing of the national anthem before the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

“I’m a Philadelphia Eagles fan,” Tuyen Nguyen told the sports magazine. “When I saw the bird land [on Armas], I thought the bird had to be very tired so I put my hand out to see what happens. And it landed on me. It was very interesting. I was very excited. It was amazing. I couldn’t even believe it.”

After landing on Nguyen, one of Clark’s handlers managed to get up to the section where the bird had landed and secured the beast before he could do another fly-around of the stadium.

Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction:

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bald eagle
Bald eagle Cotton Bowl
Bald eagle football
Clark the bald eagle
Clemson
Cotton Bowl
Cotton Bowl bald eagle
Notre Dame

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News