December 31, 2018 8:23 am

Man stabbed in early morning altercation, Halifax police say incident not random

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police say a stabbing incident early Monday morning does not appear to be random.

Halifax Regional Police say an early morning stabbing in Dartmouth was not a random act.

An injured man with stab wounds came into the Dartmouth General Hospital’s emergency department just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Officers confirmed the man had been injured during an altercation in the 100 block of Shubie Drive in Dartmouth.

Patrol officers and a police dog searched the area but did not find a suspect.

According to police, there is no suspect description at this time, but “the incident does not appear to be random.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

