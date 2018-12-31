Man stabbed in early morning altercation, Halifax police say incident not random

Halifax Regional Police say an early morning stabbing in Dartmouth was not a random act.
An injured man with stab wounds came into the Dartmouth General Hospital’s emergency department just before 2 a.m. Monday.
Officers confirmed the man had been injured during an altercation in the 100 block of Shubie Drive in Dartmouth.
READ MORE: Three charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Shelburne, NS
Patrol officers and a police dog searched the area but did not find a suspect.
According to police, there is no suspect description at this time, but “the incident does not appear to be random.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.