Junior hockey: Kelowna Chiefs return from holiday break, crush Spokane Braves

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kamloops 3, Kelowna 2 (OT)

Erik Gardiner had a two-point outing for Kelowna, with two assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockets fumbled a late 2-1 lead in an overtime road loss to the Blazers on Friday night.

Lane Zablocki and Kaedan Korczak scored for Kelowna (16-17-3-0), which, after a scoreless first period, led 1-0 after 40 minutes. Zablocki netted his fourth of the season at 18:50 of the second, with Korczak making it 2-1 at 15:26 of the third.

Brodi Stuart, at 7:23 of the third, and Zane Franklin, at 18:54 of the third with the goalie pulled, replied in regulation time for Kamloops (13-16-2-1). Franklin also netted the game winner, at 4:18 of overtime.

James Porter turned aside 26 of 29 shots for the Rockets, with Dylan Ferguson stopping 36 of 38 shots for the Blazers. Kelowna was 1-for-7 on the power play while Kamloops was 1-for-4. The attendance was 4,251.

The two teams meet again tonight, in Kelowna. Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m. The game is expected to be well attended. As of Saturday noon, there were just 200 tickets left.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

The BCHL returns from its annual holiday break today with three games, though none involve Okanagan teams. Two games are slated for Sunday, but, again, no Valley teams will play.

The next time Okanagan teams will hit the ice will be Friday, January 4th, when Salmon Arm (17-15-4-0) visits Penticton (24-11-1-2) and West Kelowna (22-16-0-1) visits Vernon (13-16-6-3).

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 8, Spokane 4

Kelowna didn’t miss a step in its first game back from the league’s two-week Christmas break, as the league-leading Chiefs dismantled the Braves on Friday.

Zach Erhardt and Juanre Naude, with two goals apiece, Tyler Love, Mathew Alcorn, Brody Dale and Lane Paddison scored for Kelowna (27-1-1-0-2), which outshot Spokane 40-22. Bear Hughes, with a hat trick, and Nate Wilson replied for Spokane (12-17-0-0-2), which trailed 3-1 and 4-2 at the period breaks.

Shane Zilka stopped 18 shots for the Chiefs. At the other end, Ben Waslaski turned aside 32 shots. Kelowna was 3-for-7 on the power play while Spokane was 1-for-3.

In 31 games this season, the Chiefs have suffered just one regulation-time loss and two overtime losses. Out of a possible 62 points, Kelowna has 57.

Summerland 4, Grand Forks 1

Everett Scherger had a two-point night for Summerland, with a goal and an assist, as the Steam shut down the Border Bruins.

Cody Swan, Brett Wilson and Cory Loring also scored for Summerland (18-11-1-0-2), which, after a scoreless first period, led 2-0 after 40 minutes. Evan Gorman, with the last goal of the game, replied for Grand Forks (13-18-1-0-1).

Jared Breitkreuz stopped 24 of 25 shots for Summerland while Ross King turned aside 29 of 33 shots for Grand Forks. The Steam were 1-for-5 on the power play while the Border Bruins were 0-for-5.

Nelson 2, Princeton 1

Caiden Kreitz stopped 29 of 30 shots for Nelson as the Leafs edged the Posse.

Alek Erichuk and Jack Karran, with goals in the first period, scored for Nelson (21-9-1-1-0). Justin Fodchuk, in the third period, replied for Princeton (11-20-1-0-2).

Jaysen MacLean turned aside 32 of 34 shots for the Posse. Princeton was 0-for-6 on the power play while Nelson, which has the league’s third-best record, was 1-for-6. The attendance was not available.

Revelstoke 10, Creston Valley 2

Kaeden Patrick, Cody Flann and Matt Cadden all had three-point nights for Revelstoke as the Grizzlies swarmed the Thundercats, firing 61 shots on net.

Ryan Pereverzoff and Patrick, with two goals apiece, Cadden, Flann, Brenden Vulcano, Raymond Speerbrecker, Carter Anderson and Jaden Hay scored for Revelstoke (26-3-0-0-0), which has the league’s second-best record.

Carson Small and Logan Berggren, who tallied the game’s first two goals to give the Thundercats a 2-0 lead in the first nine minutes, scored for Creston Valley (9-22-0-0-2).

Noah Desouza stopped 25 of 27 shots for Revelstoke while Eric Samyn and Sam Burford split goal duties for Creston Valley. Samyn started, facing 20 shots in the first 21 minutes and stopping 15, with Burford going 36-for-41 in relief. The Grizzlies were 3-for-8 on the power play while the Thunder Cats were 1-for-4.

Sicamous 3, Fernie 1

The Eagles started quick, scoring three times in the first period, en route to defeating the Ghostriders.

Aaron Plessis, Dallas Stewart and Sean Moleschi scored for Sicamous (12-15-2-0-2), which led 3-0 in the first 13 minutes. Keelan Saworski, early in the third, replied for Fernie (16-11-1-0-3).

Cole Steinke stopped 26 of 27 shots for Sicamous, with Justin Faiella turning aside 35 of 38 shots for Fernie. The Eagles had no power play chances, while the Ghostriders were 0-for-5.

In KIJHL action for Saturday, December 29th, 2018, Summerland plays Fernie, Osoyoos (12-15-2-0-0) tangles with Kimberley and Kelowna battles Columbia Valley (19-9-0-0-3).