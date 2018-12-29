Winnipeg police still searching for suspects in Pritchard Avenue homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.
On Sept. 22, Jason Peter John James was found dead in a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue. Police said he had been violently assaulted.
Michael Anthony Caribou, 28, and Faron Alexander Spence, 39, are wanted on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the homicide investigation.
Caribou is described as a five-foot-nine man weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Spence is described as a five-foot-eight man weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police are urging anyone who sees either of the suspects not to approach them and instead call 911, the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
