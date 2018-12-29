3 people arrested following alleged robbery in Tourond, Man.

Three people are facing charges following an alleged robbery in Tourond, Man., on Dec. 23.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a business on Highway 59 around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, two women and one man entered the business, took multiple items off the shelves and left without paying.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in afternoon armed robbery on Manitoba Avenue

Police say the business owners then went outside to confront the group and were threatened with a extendable baton.

The three people allegedly attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle, but the vehicle got stuck in the snow.

Officers arrived and were able to arrest the two women inside the vehicle, but the man ran away.

Patrols were made in the area, and officers followed fresh footprints in the snow for about a mile, leading to the arrest of the man.

READ MORE: Four Winnipeg teens facing armed robbery, firearms charges

Christopher Murdock, 25, of Winnipeg was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with conditions and assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Murdock also had three outstanding Manitoba-wide warrants for his arrest.

Shauna Owen, 29, of Winnipeg, was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with conditions and assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Owen also had two outstanding Manitoba-wide warrants for her arrest.

Amber Roberts, 33, of Winnipeg, was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with conditions, failure to comply with a probation order and assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Roberts also had three outstanding Manitoba-wide warrants for her arrest.

All three of the accused remain in custody.