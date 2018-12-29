Coquihalla snowy, traffic delays reported due to crash

As a winter storm moves in from the B.C. coast, the Coquihalla Highway is reporting treacherous driving conditions and at least one new accident.

DriveBC reports an incident near Exit 221 at Falls Lake about two kilometres north of the summit.

#BCHwy5 – vehicle incident at Falls Lake. Assessment in progress, expect heavy delays. #Coquihalla — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 29, 2018

The accident has backed up northbound traffic for several kilometres.

Delays of up up to one hour can be expected driving northbound near the snowshed on Friday night, according to DriveBC.

At 10:00 p.m., vehicles were backed up to the Box Canyon area.

About 10 cm of snow is expected tonight with a risk of freezing rain.

Many drivers expressed relief at having made the drive across the Coquihalla safely on Friday.

Made it over the coquihalla!!! Was a bit sketchy but made it ! Phew! — Jennifer Robinson (@witcan74) December 29, 2018

On Saturday, the snow level will be at 600 metres in the morning and rise to 1300 metres.

Rain will turn to snow again Saturday night, according to Environment Canada.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of central and northern B.C., with up to 30 cm of snow expected on routes like Highway 1 through the Rogers Pass into Saturday evening.