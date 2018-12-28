South Perimeter bridge repairs completed early

Repairs on the Red River Bridge on the South Perimeter Highway have been completed a week early.

A westbound lane on the bridge was closed in November after cracks were found in the deck concrete.

The entire side of the bridge was shut down for repairs on December 16, and construction was expected to take three weeks.

But the province says favourable weather conditions allowed the contractor to finish early.

All lanes of the bridge have now been re-opened to traffic.