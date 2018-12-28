Meat thief brandishes knife in Kelowna Safeway shoplifting incident

Police in the Okanagan are requesting public help in identifying a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife in a grocery store shoplifting incident two weeks ago.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the incident took place at the Safeway on Highway 97 shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 13th. Staff reportedly witnessed a man conceal a number of raw meat items.

“Store employees chose to confront the male in an effort to prevent the theft,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Those employees were forced to back off when the suspect brandished a knife, allowing him to flee on foot with the unpaid merchandise.”

Police say staff followed the suspect at a distance as he ventured towards Underhill Street, where they eventually lost sight of him. Police patrols were unsuccessful.

Police described the male suspect as Caucasian and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, a grey baseball cap, a baggy pair of pants, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.