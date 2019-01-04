Those Old Radio Shows – Jan 4 & 5
Friday, Jan. 4:
Hour 1: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen, Ep. 0 – Death of David Malone; Aldrich Family – Family Fruitcake
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Mazie Was A Lady
Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Trip to Tin Pan Alley; Bold Venture – Mystery of the Mary K.
Hour 4: Barry Craig – Missing Hotel Room; Ozzie & Harriet – Antique Vase
Saturday, Jan. 5:
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers, Ep. 86 – Finger Man; Dragnet – The Big Dive
Hour 2: Amos & Andy – Matrimonial Mishap; Nick Carter – Flying Duck Murders
Hour 3: Have Gun Will Travel – From Here to Boston; Harry Lime – The Professor Regrets
Hour 4: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Impersonator; Theater Five – The Stranger
Hour 5: Dimension X – The Castaways; Burns & Allen – Gracie’s Mother Visits
