missing person
December 28, 2018 6:25 pm

Police seeking public’s help to find missing 11-year-old boy

By Online Journalist  Global News
Dylan Harper.

Dylan Harper.

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

Winnipeg Police are looking for any information about Dylan Harper, an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday.

Harper is described as 5’3″, 170-190 lbs, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white shirt, a black/grey hoodie, and brown pants.

READ MORE: Missing Steinbach teen believed to be in Winnipeg, say police

Police said Harper is known to frequent Rossbrook House and the Freight House Community Centre.

Anyone with information about Harper’s whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250. Police are concerned for his well-being.

WATCH: Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dylan Harper
Missing Child
missing person
Missing Persons Unit
Winnipeg police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News