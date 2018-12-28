Police seeking public’s help to find missing 11-year-old boy

Winnipeg Police are looking for any information about Dylan Harper, an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday.

Harper is described as 5’3″, 170-190 lbs, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white shirt, a black/grey hoodie, and brown pants.

READ MORE: Missing Steinbach teen believed to be in Winnipeg, say police

Police said Harper is known to frequent Rossbrook House and the Freight House Community Centre.

Anyone with information about Harper’s whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250. Police are concerned for his well-being.

WATCH: Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions