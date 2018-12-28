Kingston police confirm identity of teen who died on Pine Grove Road

Kingston police have identified the teenaged male who was killed in a Kingston collision three days before Christmas.

Police confirmed that 16-year-old Dylan Eric Goedman was the driver of the vehicle that collided on Pine Grove Road the night of Dec. 22.

From the scene of the collision, it looks like Goedman may have lost control of his car, hitting several trees on the side of the road just east of Highway 15. The trees are still standing, but are cut up and damaged where the car ran into them. As of Dec. 28, a bouquet of yellow roses lay beneath the trees.

READ MORE: Teen killed in collision on Pine Grove Road north of Kingston: police

Police say Goedman was the sole driver of the vehicle. He died in hospital.

In his obituary, his family said, “Dylan got his car for Christmas and just couldn’t wait to drive it. He got behind the wheel and drove it to heaven.”

A woman who lives across the street from the accident scene told Global Kingston that her husband was the first on the scene. She said he called 911 and then tried to get Goedman out of the vehicle but couldn’t.

According to the obituary, Goedman was a fan of fishing, an avid hunter and “loved driving anything with wheels and a motor.”

WATCH: Teen killed in collision north of Kingston

Police said the cause of the collision is still unknown and could not say if icy roads were a factor in the collision.

Goedman’s family are asking anyone who wants to donate to in memory of their son to give to Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre or Land O’ Lakes Rescue Farm.