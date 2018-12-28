Conservatives top choice of Manitoba voters federally, says new poll

With less than a year until the next federal election, a new Probe Research poll suggests Manitoba voters are most likely to vote for the opposition Conservatives.

Probe also released a poll Thursday indicating the Progressive Conservative party was Manitoba’s choice at the provincial level.

In the 2019 federal election, 43 per cent of Manitobans polled said they’d be most likely to support a Conservative candidate.

The governing Liberal party had the second-most support at 34 per cent, with the NDP finishing third at 16 per cent.

Fourteen per cent of those polled said they were undecided, while the Green Party (5 per cent), People’s Party of Canada (2 per cent) and other parties (1 per cent) filled out the numbers.

Within the city of Winnipeg, however, the Liberals remain dominant, with the majority of voters saying they’d elect a Liberal candidate in all but one region (northeast Winnipeg).

Across demographic groups, older, male and rural Manitobans tended to support the Conservatives, while the Liberals and NDP made up some ground among Winnipeg residents and younger age categories.

In the 18-34 demographic, however, the Liberals and Conservatives are almost neck-and-neck at 36 and 37 per cent respectively.

According to the poll’s results, Manitobans with a high school education or less were far more likely to vote Conservative (50 per cent), while those with post-secondary degrees were more inclined to be Liberal supporters (42 per cent).

Indigenous voters were more likely to vote Liberal or NDP than Conservative.

A sample of 1,105 random people across the province were contacted between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6 for the survey, which used modified random-digit dialing, contacting both landlines and wireless numbers.

