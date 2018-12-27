Woman wanted by police after disturbance in St. Catharines leaves 1 man injured

A 25-year-old woman is wanted by police after a disturbance in St. Catharines, Ont.

At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police were called to a home in the Berkley Drive and Dorchester Road area, where officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from wounds believed to have been caused by an edged weapon.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

She has since been identified as Holly Elizabeth St. Michel of no fixed address and is wanted for aggravated assault and failure to comply with probation.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Media Release: Weapons – Female Wanted By NRPS After St. Catharines Incident – https://t.co/hlifsbjz2s pic.twitter.com/EMmT644PRL — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) December 27, 2018