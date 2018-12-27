Woman wanted by police after disturbance in St. Catharines leaves 1 man injured
A 25-year-old woman is wanted by police after a disturbance in St. Catharines, Ont.
At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police were called to a home in the Berkley Drive and Dorchester Road area, where officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from wounds believed to have been caused by an edged weapon.
READ MORE: Suspect arrested after ‘targeted attack’ in St. Catharines
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but the suspect had fled the scene on foot.
She has since been identified as Holly Elizabeth St. Michel of no fixed address and is wanted for aggravated assault and failure to comply with probation.
Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.