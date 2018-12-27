Canada
December 27, 2018 4:50 pm
Updated: December 27, 2018 4:51 pm

Port Dover woman reported missing on Christmas Eve

By Reporter  Global News
Lindsay Brown, from Port Dover, was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Lindsay Brown, from Port Dover, was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Police handout
A A

OPP officers are searching for a Port Dover woman who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Police say 34-year-old Lindsay Brown has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 24, when she was last seen leaving the Donjon Boulevard area in Norfolk, Ont., around 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: St. Catharines man reported missing

Brown is described as a five-foot-nine, 135-pound woman with long brown hair that is usually worn up.

Police said was last seen Brown wearing a khaki winter coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans and black shoes.

READ MORE: ‘Aggressive’ Hamilton driver arrested in Port Dover

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Norfolk County OPP.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
donjon boulevard
Norfolk
Norfolk County
norfolk county missing woman
OPP
opp missing persons
Port Dover
port dover missing woman

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News