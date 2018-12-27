Port Dover woman reported missing on Christmas Eve
OPP officers are searching for a Port Dover woman who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.
Police say 34-year-old Lindsay Brown has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 24, when she was last seen leaving the Donjon Boulevard area in Norfolk, Ont., around 7:30 p.m.
Brown is described as a five-foot-nine, 135-pound woman with long brown hair that is usually worn up.
Police said was last seen Brown wearing a khaki winter coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Norfolk County OPP.
