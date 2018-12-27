Freezing rain possible for Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia: Environment Canada

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Barrie, Collingwood, Midland and Orillia areas.

Environment Canada issued the special weather statement early Thursday morning, saying a period of freezing rain could possibly hit the region by Thursday evening.

The weather agency says the freezing rain will then change to rain as temperatures warm up significantly later in the evening and overnight.

Officials are warning residents that travel may become hazardous due to the weather conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the statement reads.