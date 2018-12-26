Crime
December 26, 2018 11:34 am

Winnipeg police investigating after body found Christmas morning

By Global News
File / Global News
A A

Police are looking into the cause of death after a body was found on Logan Avenue Christmas morning.

READ MORE: Man dead after Christmas homicide on Victor Street

It was just before noon when officers responded to reports of a body in front of businesses in the 1900 block of Logan near Route 90.

Foul play has not been ruled out, although police are waiting on autopsy results before moving forward in the investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Found
Crime
Police
winnipeg

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News