Winnipeg police investigating after body found Christmas morning
Police are looking into the cause of death after a body was found on Logan Avenue Christmas morning.
It was just before noon when officers responded to reports of a body in front of businesses in the 1900 block of Logan near Route 90.
Foul play has not been ruled out, although police are waiting on autopsy results before moving forward in the investigation.
