3 arrested after alleged mugging on Christmas Eve in Halifax
Police in Halifax say two men and one woman were arrested after they allegedly held a knife to a young man and demanded his phone.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the 6000 block of Young Street.
They say a struggle ensued and the 20-year-old victim was able to get away.
The three suspects fled on foot but were found a short distance away on Robie Street.
Two men, ages 26 and 27, and a woman, age 24, face robbery charges.
They say the victim only suffered a minor scrape and did not require any medical assistance.
