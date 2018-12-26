3 arrested after alleged mugging on Christmas Eve in Halifax

Police in Halifax say two men and one woman were arrested after they allegedly held a knife to a young man and demanded his phone.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the 6000 block of Young Street.

They say a struggle ensued and the 20-year-old victim was able to get away.

The three suspects fled on foot but were found a short distance away on Robie Street.

Two men, ages 26 and 27, and a woman, age 24, face robbery charges.

They say the victim only suffered a minor scrape and did not require any medical assistance.