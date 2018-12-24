5 drivers removed from road in less than 5 hours during RIDE program: Barrie police

Police say in less than five hours, five drivers were caught allegedly having consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Dec. 20, between 6:22 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., four men and one woman were stopped and removed from the road.

Police say one person was caught driving with a blood alcohol content almost five times the legal limit and one of the drivers was arrested for failing a roadside screening test during the RIDE spot check.

“This type of behaviour is totally preventable and with the recent changes in the laws associated with impaired operation and the numerous options available to motorists who choose to consume alcohol and recreational cannabis, these results are beyond acceptable,” deputy police chief Ken Weatherill said in a news release.

“I commend our officers for their commitment to road and traffic safety; it is their efforts that are making a difference and are helping to save lives every day of the year and not just during the holiday season.”

With New Year’s celebrations right around the corner, police are reminding residents to make arrangements to get home safely.

“If you have not yet taken the time to plan out your travels and how you will get home should you wish to consume alcohol, now is the time to do so. If you don’t, you could be the next driver that we arrest,” the release reads.