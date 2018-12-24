Suspect arrested in afternoon armed robbery on Manitoba Avenue

One man is in custody following a Sunday afternoon convenience store robbery.

Police said a man robbed the Manitoba Avenue store at gunpoint around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

A short time later, police found the man in the 800 block of Main Street and took him into custody after a short chase on foot.

The weapon, a pellet gun, was seized.

Joseph Isiah Boulanger, 33, faces charges of robbery, weapons possession, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition.

There were also outstanding warrants for Boulanger’s arrest on charges of uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, and pointing a firearm.

