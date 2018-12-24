Police investigating after man shot in Rexdale
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in a townhouse complex in Rexdale early Monday.
Officers responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Auburndale Court and Bermagot Avenue just east of Islington Avenue.
Police arrived on scene and located a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.
Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect.
The incident is the second shooting in less than two hours after a man was shot in North York.
–With a file from Marianne Dimain
