December 24, 2018 7:37 am

Police investigating after man shot in Rexdale

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police say a man was injured following a shooting in Rexdale on Dec. 24, 2018.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in a townhouse complex in Rexdale early Monday.

Officers responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Auburndale Court and Bermagot Avenue just east of Islington Avenue.

Police arrived on scene and located a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The incident is the second shooting in less than two hours after a man was shot in North York.

–With a file from Marianne Dimain

Global News