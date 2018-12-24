Suspect wanted after man shot with BB gun in Scarborough: police

Police are looking for a suspect after a man answered his door and was shot multiple times with what was believed to be a BB gun early Monday.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing a mask, fled the scene.

He is described as six-foot two inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

