Man stabbed in dispute over Walmart parking spot in Brampton: police
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say a fight over a parking spot has left a 51-year-old man with non-life-threatening stab wounds.
It happened Sunday night in a Walmart parking lot in Brampton, Ont., where Peel regional police say the man was involved in a dispute with a 37-year-old man.
READ MORE: Attempted murder charge laid following stabbing in Moncton parking lot
Police allege the younger man cut the older man with either a small knife or a key, then left the scene.
They say they’ve identified a suspect but haven’t yet located him, and there’s no risk to public safety.
Paramedics say they took the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.