December 24, 2018 6:16 am

Man stabbed in dispute over Walmart parking spot in Brampton: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say a man was stabbed followed a dispute at a Walmart parking lot in Brampton on Dec. 23, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say a fight over a parking spot has left a 51-year-old man with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

It happened Sunday night in a Walmart parking lot in Brampton, Ont., where Peel regional police say the man was involved in a dispute with a 37-year-old man.

Police allege the younger man cut the older man with either a small knife or a key, then left the scene.

They say they’ve identified a suspect but haven’t yet located him, and there’s no risk to public safety.

Paramedics say they took the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

