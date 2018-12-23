Crunch time at local malls as last minute shoppers hunt for gifts

It’s two days before Christmas and the pressure is on for last minute shoppers.

At Metrotown in Burnaby, the closing time was extended an extra hour on Sunday.

While some are picking up some last minute items, others have left it all to the end.

A new study by DIG360 and Leger shows more Canadians are shopping both off-and-online for deals.

But the Canada Post strike did shake things up a bit this holiday season.

“People are getting more friction with their deliveries,” says David Ian Gray, a retail consultant with DIG360.

“They are either late or in error for online shopping and we’re predicting that there’s going to be a little creep back for people relying on physical stores.”

Shopping isn’t the only thing left to the last minute.

At Metrotown, some also waited two hours in line for a picture with Santa.