Man stabbed multiple times in Inglewood, rushed to hospital

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital Friday afternoon after a stabbing in Calgary’s Inglewood neighbourhood.

EMS said paramedics were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

One victim was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, which EMS said has since been upgraded to serious condition.

EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds.

Calls to Calgary police for information were not immediately answered Friday afternoon.