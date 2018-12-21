Several flights delayed at Halifax airport during peak travel time

It’s peak travel time. The busiest days at Halifax Stanfield International Airport are from Dec. 19 to 24, and then again from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7.

Each day, about 4,000 to 5,000 passengers will be departing from the airport.

“You can more than double that when you consider people connecting through Halifax Stanfield on their way to other destinations and also those arriving passengers,” said Nicole Scaplen with the airport authority.

It was a foggy morning in Halifax and both the departure and arrival boards lit up in yellow with delays.

“This morning, our operations were in low visibility due to the fog, however, there were no cancellations or diversions due to that,” said Scaplen.

But according to the airport authority, most delays were due to weather in other parts of the country.

The busiest times at the airport are early morning, mid-afternoon, and then again around dinner time, but regardless of when passengers are travelling, they are advised to plan ahead and show up early.

“Give yourself at least an hour to get through security,” said Scaplen.

Passengers are also advised against wrapping any presents packed in carry-on bags as they may need to be inspected, but the airport will have a free gift-wrapping station after security.