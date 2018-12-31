Talk to the Experts
December 31, 2018 8:00 am

Jan. 5 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By 630CHED

MacMillan Estate Planning will be on Talk to the Experts Saturday at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: MacMillan Estate Planning
The MacMillan Estate Planning Life & Legacy Seminar is Tuesday, Jan. 23.

This weekend on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by trust and estate planning specialist, Sherri MacMillan. Sherri presents strategies that put you in control of what happens to your assets now and for generations to come.

Key topics include minimizing tax, protecting your wealth and keeping family harmony intact.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

