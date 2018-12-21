Officer sent to hospital after driver flees checkpoint, strikes cruiser in Truro 

A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled a police checkpoint and later struck an RCMP cruiser in Truro early Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at around 12:45 a.m. they were conducting a checkpoint at the intersection of Lower Truro and Truro Heights roads when a Ford pickup truck failed to stop.

Police say the truck headed up Truro Heights Road and they were unable to locate it, but were able to obtain the licence plate number.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to a complaint from a resident who saw a truck coming out of the woods and driving across someone’s lawn on Anita Crescent.

“The description provided by the caller indicated it was the same truck that had fled the checkpoint earlier,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police say they located the truck at 2 a.m. on Robie Street in Lower Truro, and followed it until backup arrived. Officers then tried to stop the truck, but the driver swerved in front of one police car and struck another, coming to a stop in the ditch.

Jason Douglas Heim was arrested without incident and has been charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and assault of a police officer causing bodily harm. He was held in custody overnight and appeared in court Friday morning.

Both the suspect and an RCMP officer were sent to hospital as a result of the incident.