Canada
December 21, 2018 11:44 am

Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Moncton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the pedestrian crash Thursday night happened at this crosswalk.

Callum Smith / Global News
A 70-year-old man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Moncton Thursday night.

Codiac Regional RCMP say the collision happened at the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and McLaughlin Road around 6:30 p.m.

Police believe the man was crossing Beechwood at a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

