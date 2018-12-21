Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Moncton
A 70-year-old man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Moncton Thursday night.
Codiac Regional RCMP say the collision happened at the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and McLaughlin Road around 6:30 p.m.
Police believe the man was crossing Beechwood at a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.
The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.
