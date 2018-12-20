5 things to do this weekend for Friday, December 21, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

1 – Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain

On Going until January 6

Grouse Mountain

Grousemountain.com

2 – Winter Celebrations at Anvil Centre

On Going until December 29 1PM-7PM

Anvil Centre, New Westminster

Anvilcentre.com

3 – The Magic of Christmas at The Butchart Gardens

On Going until January 6

The Butchart Gardens, Central Saanich

Butchartgardens.com

4 – Vancouver Theatre Sports Merry Kiss-Mas

On Going until December 24

The Improv Centre Granville Island

Vtsl.com

5 – Skating at Robson Square

On Going until end of February

Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver

Robsonsquare.com