5 things to do this weekend for Friday, December 21, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
1 – Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain
On Going until January 6
Grouse Mountain
Grousemountain.com
2 – Winter Celebrations at Anvil Centre
On Going until December 29 1PM-7PM
Anvil Centre, New Westminster
Anvilcentre.com
3 – The Magic of Christmas at The Butchart Gardens
On Going until January 6
The Butchart Gardens, Central Saanich
Butchartgardens.com
4 – Vancouver Theatre Sports Merry Kiss-Mas
On Going until December 24
The Improv Centre Granville Island
Vtsl.com
5 – Skating at Robson Square
On Going until end of February
Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver
Robsonsquare.com
