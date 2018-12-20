5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
December 20, 2018 8:11 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, December 21, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

1 – Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain
On Going until January 6
Grouse Mountain
Grousemountain.com

2 – Winter Celebrations at Anvil Centre
On Going until December 29 1PM-7PM
Anvil Centre, New Westminster
Anvilcentre.com

Story continues below

3 – The Magic of Christmas at The Butchart Gardens
On Going until January 6
The Butchart Gardens, Central Saanich
Butchartgardens.com

4 – Vancouver Theatre Sports Merry Kiss-Mas
On Going until December 24
The Improv Centre Granville Island
Vtsl.com

5 – Skating at Robson Square
On Going until end of February
Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver
Robsonsquare.com

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News