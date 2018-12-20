Red Deer RCMP issue urgent plea for tips on woman ‘police believe may be in danger’

Police in Red Deer issued an urgent plea for help from the public on Thursday afternoon as they worked to locate “an unknown female who police believe may be in danger.”

Just after 2:30 p.m., someone contacted the RCMP to report an argument between a man and a woman outside a vehicle on 55 Street and Thomlison Avenue.

“It is believed that they left that location together in the vehicle and the female may not have left willingly,” police said in a news release.

“At 2:41 p.m., different witnesses reported a similar argument and reported that a male was seen to restrain a female and push her into a vehicle.”

Police said the vehicle was last seen heading west on 39 Street.

“The RCMP are actively looking for a white vehicle believed to be either a Dodge Journey or a GMC Acadia bearing a British Columbia licence plate, partially identified as E2P.”

The man is described as white with a medium build and a moustache. He was wearing a blue coat, grey pants and a blue baseball cap.

The woman is described as white with a larger build and blond hair. She was wearing a blue sweater and black pants.

“At this point in the investigation, RCMP do not believe the public is in any danger, but police stress that citizens encountering the suspicious vehicle should not engage with it,” police said.

Anyone who sees the man or woman or the vehicle they were travelling in is asked to immediately call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575 immediately or their local police department.

“RCMP are requesting that the subjects involved in these incidents report to the RCMP to clarify this situation,” police said.