Hamilton police believe medical distress caused accident

Medical distress may be to blame for a single vehicle crash in Hamilton.
Police say a vehicle went into the McDonald’s at Barton and Lottridge on Thursday afternoon.
The male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It’s the same intersection where an elderly pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle last month.
She later died in hospital.
