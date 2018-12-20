Canada
December 20, 2018 1:15 pm

Burlington man facing weapons charges

By Reporter  Global News

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Halton Police on several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Halton Regional Police Service
A A

A Burlington man is facing charges as part of a weapons investigation by Halton Regional Police.

READ MORE: Halton public health confirms a case of the measles in Burlington

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Warwick Drive on Wednesday.

Officers seized a converted .22 calibre handgun, ammunition and three knives.

READ MORE: ‘No plan to stop’: Famous Burlington Christmas display is on despite founder’s tragic death last year

A 21-year-old man was arrested on several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Report an error
Burlington
Charges
Guns
Halton
HamOnt
Handgun
Search
Seized
Warrant
Weapons

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News