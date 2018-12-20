Burlington man facing weapons charges
A Burlington man is facing charges as part of a weapons investigation by Halton Regional Police.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on Warwick Drive on Wednesday.
Officers seized a converted .22 calibre handgun, ammunition and three knives.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.
