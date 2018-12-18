Crime
December 18, 2018 9:20 am
Updated: December 18, 2018 9:23 am

Police make arrests in Peterborough and Lindsay after alleged domestic assaults involving weapons

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Two incidents of domestic violence involved weapons, police in Peterborough and Lindsay say.

File / Global News
A A

Police say two alleged domestic assault incidents in Peterborough and Lindsay involved weapons.

In Peterborough, officers were called to a residence where an argument between a man and a woman turned violent. It’s alleged the woman struck the man with a metal canister.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP constable charged with uttering threats


Story continues below

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old woman was charged with assault and assault with a weapon. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2019.

In Lindsay, police say a man confronted a woman at a home on Lindsay Street and began arguing with her. It’s alleged he produced a hammer from his pocket and threatened the woman.

“The woman was able to escape from the home and ran to a nearby business,” City of Kawartha Lakes Police said.

She called the police. Officers located the suspect in possession of a hammer.

The 43-year-old Lindsay man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

In both incidents, the names of the accused were not released to protect the identity of the victims.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault with a weapon
Domestic
Domestic Violence

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News