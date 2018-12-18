Police make arrests in Peterborough and Lindsay after alleged domestic assaults involving weapons

Police say two alleged domestic assault incidents in Peterborough and Lindsay involved weapons.

In Peterborough, officers were called to a residence where an argument between a man and a woman turned violent. It’s alleged the woman struck the man with a metal canister.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old woman was charged with assault and assault with a weapon. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2019.

In Lindsay, police say a man confronted a woman at a home on Lindsay Street and began arguing with her. It’s alleged he produced a hammer from his pocket and threatened the woman.

“The woman was able to escape from the home and ran to a nearby business,” City of Kawartha Lakes Police said.

She called the police. Officers located the suspect in possession of a hammer.

The 43-year-old Lindsay man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

In both incidents, the names of the accused were not released to protect the identity of the victims.