2 Edmonton residents charged with first-degree murder in death of Indigenous Alberta woman

Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an Alberta woman was found dead in the North Saskatchewan River two months ago.

The body of 25-year-old Lindsay Marie Jackson was found in the river on Oct. 3 near Brosseau, Alta., which is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP said an autopsy done the next day in Edmonton confirmed her death was a homicide.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP confirm death of missing Indigenous woman

Jackson had been missing for a week and a half, after disappearing from a home on Saddle Lake Cree Nation on Sept. 22. Jackson was a resident of the northeastern Alberta First Nation.

Shortly before her body was found, friends of Jackson participated in the annual Sisters in Spirit Vigil in Edmonton. The vigil was held to humanize the 1,200 missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada.

READ MORE: Sisters in Spirit Vigil brings hundreds together to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

A man and woman from Edmonton were recently arrested in connection with Jackson’s death. Jena Lynn Hunter, 26, and Jermaine Eugene Steinhauer, 23, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Both remain in custody and will appear in court in St. Paul on Dec. 20.