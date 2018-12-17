Gateway, Maples, Park City West, Tuxedo and Valour community centres nab renovation cash

Five city-owned community centres will be receiving funding for renovations, Winnipeg’s mayor announced Monday.

“Community centres are at the heart of where we come together as neighbours, friends, and families,” said Brian Bowman.

“They’re gathering places where residents celebrate many different milestones and aspects of life and it’s important to support upgrades and renovations to our many different community centres across the city.”

READ MORE: First fully-accessible outdoor rink in the province opens in Winnipeg

The five community centres – Gateway Recreation Centre, Maples Recreation Association, Park City West Community Club, Tuxedo Community Centre, and Valour Community Centre – are receiving a combined total of $146,147 in grant funding through the Community Centre Renovation Grant program.

The program, adopted by city council in 2012, ensures that city-owned centres can access financial assistance to complete facility repairs.

Since the program’s inception, the city has invested over $5 million over 151 different community centre applications across the city.

WATCH: Manitoba provincial government announces 780 new child care spots