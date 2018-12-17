Winnipeg men busted for illegal smokes could face huge fines

Contraband cigarettes seized by the province Dec. 12 would have resulted in more than $20,000 in lost tax revenue had they been sold.

The Manitoba Finance Taxation Special Investigations Unit, with assistance from the RCMP, seized 71,000 contraband cigarettes last week.

Two Winnipeg men, 26 and 44, were arrested and will face charges under the Manitoba Tobacco Tax Act and the Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act.

If convicted, they face up to $10,000 in fines and up to six months imprisonment. They may also face a triple tax penalty of more than $60,000.

