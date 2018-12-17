North Bay’s Justin Brazeau scores 4 in Battalion’s 5-4 win over Barrie Colts

The Barrie Colts were defeated by the North Bay Battalion 5-4 Sunday afternoon.

The Colts were dominant early in the first period, scoring two powerplay goals in under eight minutes.

However, North Bay’s Justin Brazeau was quick to respond, scoring a pair of goals tying the game at 2 heading into the second.

In the second period, Brazeau scored again on the power play, completing a hat trick. But he wasn’t done yet.

He found the back of the net just over seven minutes later, posting his fourth goal of the night for North Bay.

Goals from Colts Ryan Suzuki and Jason Willms tied the score at 4 after 40 minutes of play.

READ MORE: Barrie Colts’ Ryan Suzuki selected to play in Top Prospects Game

Late in the third, North Bay’s Brad Chenier beat Barrie’s goalie, Maksim Zhukov, to score the game winner.

Battalion goalie Christian Propp made 30 saves on 34 shots Sunday afternoon for the win.

Barrie’s netminder Jet Greaves made 14 stops before he was replaced by Zhukov in the second.

Zhukov made 17 saves on 18 shots.

Barrie plays the Kitchener Rangers next on Dec. 28 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.