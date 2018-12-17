Kingston Police searching for missing 74-year-old woman

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 74-year-old Linda Collinson.

Collinson was last seen near Kingston General Hospital Saturday afternoon.

A police media release states there is “a concern for her well-being” as she can become confused.

Collinson is five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with long, grey straight hair.

Police say she may be wearing a purple winter jacket with a shiny red top underneath, and black winter boots. She has lost weight since appearing in the photos provided by police.

She needs the help of a walker.