Man in serious condition after being pulled from fire in Toronto’s west end

A man was revived by first responders after being pulled from a one-alarm house fire in west-end Toronto early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around 2 a.m. at an address on Harvie Avenue near the area of Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Fire officials said crews arrived on scene and located a male victim without vital signs. He was removed from the fire and CPR was administered.

He was eventually revived and taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.